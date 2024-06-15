Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week June, 8 - 15, 2024

▪️The northern Gaza Strip remained relatively calm during the week. In Jabaliya, debris left behind by an Israel Defense Forces ground operation was removed.

▪️Meanwhile, in the south of the capital of the Palestinian enclave, IDF units advanced in the Al-Zeitoun area. The Israelis expanded their zone of control in the area of Al-Sikka Street and the Kuwaiti Junction.

▪️A high-profile event was the release of four Israeli hostages in Nuseirat in the center of the Gaza Strip. The joint operation between the army and intelligence services had been in development for weeks.

▪️Massive strikes were carried out on Nuseirat at the same time as the rescue operation. The official death and injury toll is in the hundreds, but may be greatly exaggerated.

▪️To the south, Israeli troops were withdrawn from eastern Deir al-Balah after clashes with Hamas militants. They were there with the stated aim of eliminating terrorist infrastructure.

▪️The Israel Defense Forces ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip continued. Fierce fighting took place in the area of al-Shaboura camp, located in central Rafah.

▪️Hamas militants carried out a successful ambush against IDF units in this now-defunct area. Several Israeli soldiers were killed in the explosion of a booby-trapped building.

▪️Meanwhile, in the coastal area, the Israelis launched a limited offensive against the al-Mawasi refugee camp. The area was heavily bombed, followed by a rapid movement of armored vehicles.

