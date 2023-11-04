Create New Account
The Gospel That Paul Preached-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 1 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published a day ago

The Gospel of the Kingdom of Heaven (a Physical, Visible Kingdom on Earth) Was Preached All Through Matthew Through Luke Until the Jews Absolutely Rejected Jesus, Their King. So Then the Message of Salvation Is Directed Primarily to the Gentiles; and Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles, Expounds Essential Doctrines and Mysteries, Bridging God's Eternal Plan of Redemption from Old Testament to New.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

