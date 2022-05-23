Monkeypox, a Misdirection Play: Dr. Malone Provides Insight to the Latest Developments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bannon: "What is Monkeypox?"
Dr. Malone: "Misdirection play."
"... they already have stockpiled vaccines for smallpox. What they bought is more smallpox vaccines... The name of the product is called JYNNEOS... It is marketed by Bavarian Nordic in you all you have to do is search for package insert JYNNEOS and you'll pull up the package insert for the product and they will find that this is absolutely not a benign product just as with the old Dr. X product, which is somewhat safer than that I had experienced with that and this product when I was working for DOD. This has as one of the leading rare serious adverse events. Wait for it. cardiotoxicity myocarditis."
Credit: https://rumble.com/v15n16j-dr.-robert-malone-explains-jynneos-and-who-is-really-funding-these-programs.html