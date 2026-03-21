The Strong Delusion is Already Here

Evolution and DNA





LGBTQ+ Men can become women and women can become men.







And The Government passed “Hate speech” laws to force normal people to go along with this delusion.





Under Biden we had Male Generals running around in dresses.





AI

Their is no such thing as Artificial Intelligence.





A Machine is just that, a machine it will never be self aware, Only God can create and sustain life.





However this machine does have the capacity to be possessed by a demonic entity, Ai is the means for the antichrist to control everything.





UFO’s

To Me this is the greatest deception. They will land and claim they created us (Sumerian Tablets)





They will offer eternal life in a way that makes You non-human and therefore unredeemable? No one knows for sure, Time will reveal all?