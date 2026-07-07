BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The higher your Cholesterol, the longer you live...If you have low Cholesterol, be very afraid." Dr. Jack Wolfson, MD Cardiologist
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2037 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
549 views • 3 days ago

"The higher your Cholesterol, the longer you live...If you have low Cholesterol, be very afraid."
Dr. Jack Wolfson, MD Cardiologist

"The worry over total Cholesterol & heart attack risk is a fallacy from the 60s & 70s."

"Do not fear total Cholesterol, in fact for people older than 60, the higher the total Cholesterol, the longer they live."

Keywords
dr jack wolfsonthe higher your cholesterolthe longer you liveif you have low cholesterolbe very afraidmd cardiologist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The three-nutrient cocktail that might outperform exercise alone for healthy aging

The three-nutrient cocktail that might outperform exercise alone for healthy aging

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure to Arterial Plaque Buildup

Study Links Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure to Arterial Plaque Buildup

Iva Greene
Healthy coffee alternatives for individuals seeking a break from caffeine

Healthy coffee alternatives for individuals seeking a break from caffeine

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Mediterranean Diet Retains Top Ranking; New Review Explains Mechanisms

Mediterranean Diet Retains Top Ranking; New Review Explains Mechanisms

Coco Somers
Review Identifies 16 Medicinal Plants With Potential Antidiabetic Effects

Review Identifies 16 Medicinal Plants With Potential Antidiabetic Effects

Coco Somers
Five Minutes of Prayer Linked to Lower Anxiety and Pain in Study

Five Minutes of Prayer Linked to Lower Anxiety and Pain in Study

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy