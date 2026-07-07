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"The higher your Cholesterol, the longer you live...If you have low Cholesterol, be very afraid."
Dr. Jack Wolfson, MD Cardiologist
"The worry over total Cholesterol & heart attack risk is a fallacy from the 60s & 70s."
"Do not fear total Cholesterol, in fact for people older than 60, the higher the total Cholesterol, the longer they live."