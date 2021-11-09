Biden Administration Wants to Push Vaccine Mandate for Children; Children’s Welfare and Safety Threatened

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11/04/2021 The welfare and safety of children are being seriously threatened by the Biden administration’s efforts to force vaccines to be introduced among them.