You can't create a prosperous NATION without healthy INDIVIDUALS

- Healthy Individuals for a Healthy Nation (0:00)

- The Role of Education and Health in National Strength (5:05)

- The Impact of Government Policies on Business and Innovation (11:57)

- The Decline of American Innovation and Competitiveness (12:36)

- The Role of Health and Nutrition in National Strength (17:36)

- The Impact of Censorship on National Health and Competitiveness (17:56)

- The Importance of Decentralized Information and Health Tools (23:37)

- The Role of Personal Responsibility in Health and Competitiveness (25:12)

- The Importance of Healthy Food and Nutrition (25:29)

- The Role of Government in Health and Competitiveness (26:30)





