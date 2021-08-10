Leading TX Doc: 'Prosecute Fauci Criticism As Hate Crime!'

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Well-known Baylor University professor of medicine Dr. Peter Hotez published an article last month calling for criticism of Fauci and other scientists of his political persuasion to be prosecuted as a "hate crime." He admonished active pursuit of "far-right anti-science aggression." Also today, Fauci turns the fear up to "11" - warning that the variants are coming, the variants are coming! And Biden Covid Advisor Dr. Osterholm reveals some interesting truths about masking and plexiglass barriers. Finally...Biden to order all active-duty service-members to take the shot. Haven't we seen this before?
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