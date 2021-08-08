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Homilia 19º Domingo Tempo Comum – Ano B (08.08.2021)
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10 views • November 15, 2021
“Levanta-te e come! Ainda tens um caminho longo a percorrer” (1Rs 19,4-8).
“Provai e vede quão suave é o Senhor!” (Sl 33,2-3.4-5.6-7.8-9).
“Vivei no amor, como Cristo nos amou” (Ef 4,30-5,2).
“O pão que eu darei é a minha carne dada para a vida do mundo” (Jo 6,41-51).
“Provai e vede quão suave é o Senhor!” (Sl 33,2-3.4-5.6-7.8-9).
“Vivei no amor, como Cristo nos amou” (Ef 4,30-5,2).
“O pão que eu darei é a minha carne dada para a vida do mundo” (Jo 6,41-51).
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