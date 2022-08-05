Did We Go To The Moon? | Film Producer Bart Sibrel | Bought The T-Shirt Podcast

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In this chat Bart Sibrel explains how he believes the Apollo moon
landings were staged by NASA. He has written four films including 'A
Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon' and 'Astronauts Gone Wild'.
After luring Buzz Aldrin to a hotel, Buzz punched Bart in the face for
calling him a liar and a coward.
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