The Book of Enoch – Chapter 101-108 - The Day of Righteous Judgement, Fragment from the Book of Noah

Chapter 101 – all of Creation fears [reverences] God, but not sinners

Chapter 102 – mention of The Word [Jesus], when He comes sinners will be judged and the righteous will receive their reward

Chapter 103-104 – Enoch reassures the righteous, though they may suffer on this earth, he has seen the heavenly tablets & books and knows good things are in store

Chapter 105 - final conclusion of Enoch's Epistle, a call for righteousness

Chapter 106-107 – fragment from the Book of Noah describing Noah's birth, his father Lamech being unsure if Noah is his son, and his grandfather Methuselah inquiring to great-grandfather Enoch about the matter

Chapter 108 – one last book from Enoch to Methuselah about righteous vs. sinners