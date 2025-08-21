The Book of Enoch – Chapter 101-108 - The Day of Righteous Judgement, Fragment from the Book of Noah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chapter 101 – all of Creation fears [reverences] God, but not sinners
Chapter 102 – mention of The Word [Jesus], when He comes sinners will be judged and the righteous will receive their reward
Chapter 103-104 – Enoch reassures the righteous, though they may suffer on this earth, he has seen the heavenly tablets & books and knows good things are in store
Chapter 105 - final conclusion of Enoch's Epistle, a call for righteousness
Chapter 106-107 – fragment from the Book of Noah describing Noah's birth, his father Lamech being unsure if Noah is his son, and his grandfather Methuselah inquiring to great-grandfather Enoch about the matter
Chapter 108 – one last book from Enoch to Methuselah about righteous vs. sinners