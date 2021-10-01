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Top-5 Worst Executive Orders in History
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111 views • October 01, 2021
The founders recognized that “there can be no liberty” when legislative and executive powers are united in the same person or body of people. Yet, here we are today. These are the worst executive orders in history - and the hardest part is narrowing it down to just the top-5.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 1, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 1, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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