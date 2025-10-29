Telegram founder Durov announces new Cocoon platform for AI computing

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announces new Cocoon platform for AI computing

The new Confidential Compute Open Network (Cocoon) project is a decentralized platform combining AI, social media and Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain technology, Pavel Durov announced at Blockchain Life 2025.

🔴 The system is designed to reduce the price of AI computing and provide ensured access to AI tools such as text generation or summarization - reportedly with no risks of exposing private data to centralized providers.

🔴 Cocoon is said to allow GPU (graphics processing units) owners to give computing power to the network, getting TON tokens in return.

🔴 AI developers will be able to plug in and get the granted power to train and run their AI models.

In early October, Durov announced the launch of an AI laboratory in Kazakhstan which looks to work on a new tech combining blockchain and neural networks.