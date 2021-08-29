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Jimmy Teaches the Mark Knopfler Sound
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31 views • August 29, 2021
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As guitarist of the Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler has one of the most distinct guitar tones around. IN this Guitar Control lesson, Jimmy Dillon shows you how to get the Mark Knopfler sound in your playing. He shows you the scales and techniques you need to sound like Mark Knopfler on guitar.
As guitarist of the Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler has one of the most distinct guitar tones around. IN this Guitar Control lesson, Jimmy Dillon shows you how to get the Mark Knopfler sound in your playing. He shows you the scales and techniques you need to sound like Mark Knopfler on guitar.
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