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Massie: A few people make money off war - not America
💬 "A few people in America make a lot of money off of war, so they want the music to keep going," Congressman Thomas Massie said.
💬 “I have this theory that there’s $50bn a year of things that need to get blown up and replaced in order for this segment of the economy to stay healthy,” he added.