Steven Bonnell BTFO'd

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https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1116)
"All his tranny fans are watching this like, 'ooh, ohh... I'm being entertained and I'm learning. This is amazing.. I feel so smart."
"All these idiots that watch him, they're all on onlyfans and minds destroyed by hormone therapy."
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