RT News - March 24 2026 2PM GMT

March 24, 2026

rt.com





While Donald Trump claims peace talks with Iran are well underway. Tehran says that's nothing but fake news, designed to manipulate financial and oil markets. As energy prices are on the rise again, threatening severe economic pain for Washington too. An Ex-Mossad official tells us, the US president is now just desperate to get out of his own war. Two tankers carrying fuel from the Gulf States bound for India, safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz. But they are the lucky ones, as scores of others remained backed up, waiting to get through the vital trade passageway.





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