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Guinea pigs in America, Guinea pigs in Italy, ...Guinea pigs everywhere
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530 views • June 17, 2021
Remember, the US Senate may talk about it but if MSM does not 'inform' the sheeple, it didn't happen and never mattered.
Take back you life. Say no to their recombinant venom.
Nel Senato statunitense si discute con un pannello di ministri e senatori, ed una serie di esperti e whistleblowers come mai il veleno mRNA ricombinante, fatto e venduto da Pfizer, Moderna ed altri, non è mai stato testato ed approvato.
E come potevano, le cavie animali morirono tutte!
Take back you life. Say no to their recombinant venom.
Nel Senato statunitense si discute con un pannello di ministri e senatori, ed una serie di esperti e whistleblowers come mai il veleno mRNA ricombinante, fatto e venduto da Pfizer, Moderna ed altri, non è mai stato testato ed approvato.
E come potevano, le cavie animali morirono tutte!
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