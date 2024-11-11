BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An evening with Professor Ian Plimer.
28 views • 5 months ago

An evening with Professor Ian Plimer.


Presented by Climate and Energy Realists.


Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 29th October, 2024.


Renowned Biologist and Author, Professor Ian Plimer delivers an informative and entertaining presentation while announcing the release of his latest book, The End Of The World.


Why is there so much anxiety about climate change?


Is the world really coming to an end? Should young people be afraid?


In an era of remarkable human achievement, this book, and all of Professor Plimer's books, challenge the prevailing narrative of doom surrounding climate change, and provide a much needed counter narrative to mainstream propaganda.


Get your copy here -

https://www.connorcourtpublishing.com.au/The-End-of-the-World-Climate-Change-and-Its-Anxieties--Edited-by-Ian-Plimer_p_623.html


Topics include;


Human induced climate change is absolute nonsense.

Destroying the planet to save it.

Without CO2 we are gone!

There's a crisis in common sense.

Energy policy has crippled Australia.

And much more....


Thanks for watching.


https://climateandenergyrealists.com/


JOIN US:

https://aussieflyers.bio.link/

climate change hoaxprofessor ian plimercclimate and energy realists
