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The Best is Yet to Come: Stew Peters Reveals Plan to Take Down the Global Media
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242 views • February 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
2021 was a disastrous year for America, and 2022 isn't looking much better. We have inflation, soaring crime, our schools are a mess. We look forward to the long fight to come, because really it's not a fight. We're already on the winning team. They've picked a fight with Almighty God, and He has already won. So bring it. We'll be right here. You know where to find us. We'll be clinging to our Bibles and our guns and protecting our families, our freedom and our future, pointing everyone to the Cross and proudly and shamelessly sharing and spreading the Gospel in Jesus' name.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvihi2-the-best-is-yest-to-cone-stew-peters-reveals-plan-to-take-down-the-global-m.html
2021 was a disastrous year for America, and 2022 isn't looking much better. We have inflation, soaring crime, our schools are a mess. We look forward to the long fight to come, because really it's not a fight. We're already on the winning team. They've picked a fight with Almighty God, and He has already won. So bring it. We'll be right here. You know where to find us. We'll be clinging to our Bibles and our guns and protecting our families, our freedom and our future, pointing everyone to the Cross and proudly and shamelessly sharing and spreading the Gospel in Jesus' name.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvihi2-the-best-is-yest-to-cone-stew-peters-reveals-plan-to-take-down-the-global-m.html
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