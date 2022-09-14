https://gettr.com/post/p1qtdomafae

9/13/2022 Miles Guo: It cost the CCP $10-15 billion for Xi to be awarded the Order of Friendship in Uzbekistan! The previous recipients of this Order from Communist China were all corrupt people engaged in foreign diplomacy. Wang Yilin once told me that he could let me do whatever I wanted in many Central Asian countries and have virgins accompany me every day. A businessman who will go on the trip with Xi and whom I have known for years not only had to lose money, but he will also suffer from taking the anal swab and throat swab tests.

