Purge Out the Leaven

October 1st, 2023

Is your version of Christianity biblical or emotional?

Pastor Dean preaches about the different kinds of leaven that mix in with the true teaching (meal) and corrupt the church. Yeast does not contain itself in one section, it permeates all dough. We are commanded to purge out leaven (sin) which means we do not tolerate, accept, or affirm it within the body of Christ.

