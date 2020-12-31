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World Champion Kickboxer Andrew Tate "Now Is Your Chance To Resist Slavery" – DO NOT COMPLY - INFOWARS
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48 views • December 31, 2020
World champion kickboxer and mixed martial artist Andrew Tate joins Alex Jones live via Skype to rally patriots across the globe to stand up and resist all COVID mandates in order to preserve freedom. We need to outnumber the mask police at every scene of engagement. Don't be that lone guy on the beach. We need to mass, not mask.
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