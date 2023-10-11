Create New Account
The Value Of Americans (According to Israel)
Truth Storehouse
This clip is from MSNBC, explaining the horror of the Oct 23 Hamas attack on Israel. The news reporter is trying to convey the brevity of the situation, by comparing the deaths of Israeli lives to Americans.

He explains that 20 Israeli lives = 1000 American lives

https://rumble.com/v3oez3v-insider-israel-attack-was-false-flag-to-start-holy-war-and-usher-in-one-wor.html

racismterrorismisraelpalestinezionismmsnbchamas

