▪️Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups again attempted to land near Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea.

Four enemy boats were destroyed by Russian air force, one managed to return to the Ukrainian coast

▪️Russian troops continue launching strikes with Geran-2 kamikaze drones against facilities in Odesa region.

The Russian drones again targeted warehouses and production facilities in the ports of Izmail and Reni.

▪️Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to infiltrate the territory of the Bryansk region near the village of Podyvotye.

The enemy was detected in time and destroyed by Russian units.

▪️Fighting intensified in the Svatove sector near the village of Novojehorivka, where Russian troops managed to cut into the AFU defenses.

At the same time, the assault squads managed to occupy several enemy strongholds near Stel’makhivka.

▪️Ukrainian units have launched indiscriminate strikes on the rear areas of the Donetsk People's Republic.

In the village of Myronivskyi, civilian facilities came under fire. As the result two people were killed and eight others were injured.

▪️The AFU continue to refrain from active offensive actions in the Vremivka sector, accumulating forces for new attacks.

Russian troops are identifying enemy concentration sites and shelling them with concentrated artillery fire.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian units continue to attack south of Robotyne and the landings near Verbove.

Russian units are restraining the enemy with artillery, aviation and heavy flame-throwing systems.

Source @rybar