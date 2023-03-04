Dr. Jason Dean - Saving our Kids from BioWeapon Technology

Dr. Jason Dean is owner, founder, creator of BraveTV.com. For 19 years he and his wife, both Doctors of Chiropractic Medicine, have helped reverse chronic health issues in their patients. They have a practice in Florida and are one of the largest functional nutrition & Chiropractic offices in the world! Dr. Dean is a Husband, Father and Chiropractic Doctor who is willing to step upfront and call out medicine and big Pharma for their plans against humanity and our children through mRNA BioWeapons technology administered through the food, air, water and Vaccine schedules including =Covid for children and all humanity. Dr. Jason Dean
