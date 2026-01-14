Morning Manna - Jan 14, 2026 - Proverbs 19:19-21 - Anger, Rescue, Counsel 08-2026

Proverbs 19:19–21 exposes the danger of uncontrolled anger, the futility of repeatedly rescuing those who refuse correction, and the contrast between human planning and God’s sovereign will. A person ruled by rage brings consequences that cannot be endlessly removed, while wisdom calls for restraint and accountability. Though many plans fill the human heart, it is the counsel of the Lord that ultimately prevails. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why discipline must replace enablement, how self-control preserves life, and why God’s purposes stand firm over every human intention.

Lesson 08-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





