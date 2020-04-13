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Ramola D Reports: Newsbreak 64, Ramola D CoronaV Report Bangalore, Chennai, India Police, Govt Public Health Overkill (MIRRORED)
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151 views • April 13, 2020
Ramola D Reports: Newsbreak 64, Ramola D CoronaV Report Bangalore, Chennai, India Police, Govt Public Health Overkill (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/u9Q69GTCImo
Newswatch & Op-Ed to relay the latest with the overblown response to putative viruses and undisclosed 5G rollouts from local police and government officials in cities in India after mismanagement and catastrophe last week with migrant movements under nationwide transportation, food, and employment lockdowns.
This week: Bangalore police overstep all bounds of democracy and human rights in seizing vehicles, using lathis, and intimidating walkers on the roadways while young migrants die, farmers are compelled to destroy their crops--having no markets, and Chennai and Delhi police and public health workers institute medical monitoring and surveillance measures not to mention carting people off to mass quarantine centers under "containment" protocols to rival the Stasi.
What is at stake worldwide is civil liberties, human rights, and freedom to be -- all viewers are encouraged to post their own op-eds, write, create websites, and otherwise express their minds about these massive rights-encroaching shutdowns which governments and police are going overboard to establish, all in the questionable name of "Public Health."
***
Web: everydayconcerned.net
Video channels: Youtube.com/RamolaDReports, also on Vimeo and Bitchute
Twitter: @EccEveryday
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Ramola Dharmaraj
Support this channel:
Patreon: patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: paypal.me/RamolaD
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/u9Q69GTCImo
Newswatch & Op-Ed to relay the latest with the overblown response to putative viruses and undisclosed 5G rollouts from local police and government officials in cities in India after mismanagement and catastrophe last week with migrant movements under nationwide transportation, food, and employment lockdowns.
This week: Bangalore police overstep all bounds of democracy and human rights in seizing vehicles, using lathis, and intimidating walkers on the roadways while young migrants die, farmers are compelled to destroy their crops--having no markets, and Chennai and Delhi police and public health workers institute medical monitoring and surveillance measures not to mention carting people off to mass quarantine centers under "containment" protocols to rival the Stasi.
What is at stake worldwide is civil liberties, human rights, and freedom to be -- all viewers are encouraged to post their own op-eds, write, create websites, and otherwise express their minds about these massive rights-encroaching shutdowns which governments and police are going overboard to establish, all in the questionable name of "Public Health."
***
Web: everydayconcerned.net
Video channels: Youtube.com/RamolaDReports, also on Vimeo and Bitchute
Twitter: @EccEveryday
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Ramola Dharmaraj
Support this channel:
Patreon: patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: paypal.me/RamolaD
Category
News and Politics
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