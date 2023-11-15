Create New Account
THE GREAT TAKING -- David Morgan
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
David Morgan joins me to discuss the REALITY of our dire economic situation despite a totally FRAUDULENT BLS report released today which makes absurd claims with fudged statistics that inflation has drastically subsided. The mass manipulation of all markets continues unabated.

You are invited to read or download The Great Taking, a book written about the scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt.

OMG: WHAT IN GOD'S NAME IS IN OUR WATER?!? -- Dr. Diane Kazer  
https://rumble.com/v376433-omg-what-in-gods-name-is-in-our-water-dr.-diane-kazer.html 

To Read The Great Taking, click on this link:    
https://thegreattaking.com/ 

To download The Great Taking (pdf):    
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/1ee786fb-3c78-4903-9701-d614892d09d6/taking-june21-web.pdf 

Get David's newsletter & The Morgan Report here:   
https://www.themorganreport.com/ 

Keywords
sgt reportnwonew world ordertrapdavid morganglobalist crime syndicatethe great takingglobalist banking mafiacounterfeit debts enslavement

