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3/12/21. Jesuit Joe Fulfills his CIA Role: America Built Back Globalist #Cuomosexual
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333 views • March 13, 2021
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3/12/21: Mr. Hyde’n Jesuit Biden says “I neeeeed you” to deny your Constitutional rights just until July 4- Independence from the virus day- Have We, The People, had enough, yet??
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An Intro into Jesuit Joe: https://rense.com/general96/biden-brutal-enforcer-of-jesuit-illuminati-warmongers.php
Sergey Ivanof says Trump tried to save America: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/03/putins_former_chief_of_staff_calls_trump_a_champion_against_new_world_order.html
Mexican Comedian, Eugenio Derbez exposes Fauci: https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/12/watch-mexican-comedian-eugenio-derbez-completely-expose-dr-fauci-in-non-media-controlled-interview/
Dr Tenpenny full info on the shots: https://www.drtenpenny.com/ https://vaxxter.com/
AJ breaks down the article from American Thinker: https://banned.video/watch?id=6047fb1e3bd44336ad146e38
Italy shuts down for Easter: https://nationalpost.com/pmn/news-pmn/disaster-pmn/italy-to-impose-nationwide-coronavirus-lockdown-over-easter-weekend-draft-decree
Pope asks Christians to forgive ISIS: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/march/iraq-pope-francis-mosul-qaraqosh-church-nineveh-plain-visit.html
Cuomo now has 30 sexual accusers: https://news.bnhinsider.com/cuomos-30-new-accusers-ex-staffers-say-he-forced-them-onto-anti-depressants/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/schumer-gillibrand-call-cuomo-resign-sexual-harassment-allegations/
The stolen Trillions of USTP$: https://www.solari.com
Federal Reserve defaults on Myanmar gold: https://arcadiaeconomics.com/federal-reserve-defaults-on-myanmars-gold/
WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave to Free Humanity!
3/12/21: Mr. Hyde’n Jesuit Biden says “I neeeeed you” to deny your Constitutional rights just until July 4- Independence from the virus day- Have We, The People, had enough, yet??
To Support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers: Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
An Intro into Jesuit Joe: https://rense.com/general96/biden-brutal-enforcer-of-jesuit-illuminati-warmongers.php
Sergey Ivanof says Trump tried to save America: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/03/putins_former_chief_of_staff_calls_trump_a_champion_against_new_world_order.html
Mexican Comedian, Eugenio Derbez exposes Fauci: https://welovetrump.com/2021/03/12/watch-mexican-comedian-eugenio-derbez-completely-expose-dr-fauci-in-non-media-controlled-interview/
Dr Tenpenny full info on the shots: https://www.drtenpenny.com/ https://vaxxter.com/
AJ breaks down the article from American Thinker: https://banned.video/watch?id=6047fb1e3bd44336ad146e38
Italy shuts down for Easter: https://nationalpost.com/pmn/news-pmn/disaster-pmn/italy-to-impose-nationwide-coronavirus-lockdown-over-easter-weekend-draft-decree
Pope asks Christians to forgive ISIS: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/march/iraq-pope-francis-mosul-qaraqosh-church-nineveh-plain-visit.html
Cuomo now has 30 sexual accusers: https://news.bnhinsider.com/cuomos-30-new-accusers-ex-staffers-say-he-forced-them-onto-anti-depressants/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/schumer-gillibrand-call-cuomo-resign-sexual-harassment-allegations/
The stolen Trillions of USTP$: https://www.solari.com
Federal Reserve defaults on Myanmar gold: https://arcadiaeconomics.com/federal-reserve-defaults-on-myanmars-gold/
WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave to Free Humanity!
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