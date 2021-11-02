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Is Anger Healthy?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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20 views • November 02, 2021
0:06 - Why are so many young men and boys uninterested, apathetic and non-committal? What and how do we fix this?

4:58 - I often hear it said that the key to breaking the cycle of violence is anger. But I don't think it's healthy to hold on to anger. To me " Holding onto anger is like drinking poison in hopes of it killing your enemy". I think the better emotion is outrage. Anger has a negative connotation associated with it that outrage does not. When I talk about these issues I usually tell people they should be "outraged" by the injustices done to them instead of "angered".

8:44 - When does a state become an empire? Does it depend on style of government? Size of land? Cultural conquest? The point at which the Roman Republic became an empire seems rather arbitrary. And America had so many eras of "expansion," I'm tempted to call the 13 original confederated states an Empire from the start.

9:50 - I was just wondering what you thought about the way children are often used as 'actors' in movies, series, etc, even at ages where they wouldn't be able to distinguish between fact and fiction?I often see movies where they throw a mother and child in to a chaotic situation to add to the drama element of the movie, which worries me. Do you think this experience leaves some kind of impression on those children that may cause for them to have problems later down the line?

13:23 - What are your thoughts on the idea that property rights and the NAP are simply subjectively "thought up" as the best possible way to maximize human happiness, freedom, and "goodness"?

16:30 - Where is the logical step between humans exhibiting ownership of themselves and self-ownership becoming a universal principle? How do property rights emerge simply from exclusive usage of our bodies?

19:38 - Do you think certain criticisms of the homesteading principle such as building a border fence around unused land or building a small house in somebody's untouched back yard are property issues that have absolute principled axiomatic answers? In other words, is there one solid individual objective truth to be found in each one of these cases?

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