π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Ο επί πώλου όνου καθεσθήναι καταδεξάμενος [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2019]
Ἀπό τό ''Εύλογημένος ὁ ἐρχόμενος'' στό ''Ἄρον ἄρον σταύρωσον αὐτόν''! Ἀπό τή Θεία Κοινωνία μέ προϋπόθεση τήν ἐξομολόγηση, στή Θεία Κοινωνία χωρίς ἐξομολόγηση!
Ἡ ἐκδήλωση μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά μέσω τοῦ YouTube. Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή τῶν Βαΐων, 21 Ἀπριλίου 2019 στίς 10:30 πμ., στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής", πού βρίσκεται στή Θεσσαλονίκη, Μοναστηρίου 183 στό 2ο ὄροφο.
https://katihisis.blogspot.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.