Nasrallah agreed to a ceasefire, Israel agreed, then killed him.🇮🇱

⚡️Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib confirms Hassan Nasrallah agreed to a ceasefire, and the Lebanese government informed the United States, which then confirmed that Israel had also accepted a ceasefire🇱🇧
Israel then killed Nasrallah, under a cloud of American and Israeli deceit.
🎙️Source @AussieCossack
