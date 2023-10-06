Create New Account
Dr Ben Carson: Healthcare workers go on strike | Newsmax TV
Published 16 hours ago

Dr. Ben Carson joins Carl Higbee to discuss the consequences of incompetent leadership as healthcare workers continue to strike and harm patients.

newsmaxdr ben carsonhealthcare strike

