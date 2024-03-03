Create New Account
Mysterious green laser captured on video during “storm” purportedly from the state of Texas ..
The Prisoner
8994 Subscribers
747 views
Published 15 hours ago

DEVELOPING.. REMINDER: One MILLION acres have burned in Texas, which is now the largest blaze in state history..

Home security camera captures GREEN LASER LIKE IMAGES coming from the sky during thunder storm..

Source - https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1763993163612524762

Thanks to JF for Link

texasdewsfiresgreen lasers

