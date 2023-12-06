Apocalypse Watch E131: High-Voltage Speculation, 2023 Predictions

Two-Shoes and Johnny Watcher score the Apocalypse Watch 2023 predictions set down in January. Join us dissecting our prognostications on government over-reach, food and fuel shortages, the Ukraine War, Musk and Twitter, the criminal media, Trump's 2024 run and more!
