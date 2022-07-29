© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
timtruth 95% EFFECTIVE The Rise And Fall of The Science-less Dictators Claims of Vax Efficacy
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Vax-failure:0
https://rumble.com/v1dwhe3-95-effective-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-scienceless-dictatorships-claims-of-v.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qsg6zEBOpRje/
95% EFFECTIVE: The Rise And Fall Of The Scienceless Dictatorship's Claims Of Vax Efficacy