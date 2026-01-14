BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
G-POLA OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 42426, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 2930901
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
17 views • 1 day ago

THUMBNAIL: (CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 7.8M AND 10M LENGTH ABOVE)

PILOT REVVING ENGINE TO MAX THE WASH FROM ROTORS COULD BE FELT UPON MY FACE WHEN I TOOK IMAGE.

14/1/26 MUHAMADAN PILOT IN G-NOLR UNSAFE FLY, G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 42432, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF JARDINE: 6473939, G-NIOG OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, G-POLA OVERHEAD 20M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 42435, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF JARDINE: 8542699

An undercover copy-cat agent who lives very close to myself (here's Jonny he cannot play the guitar) made no secret in reciting hundreds of gross misconduct reports to another neighbour in number 24 (he has now passed away.) He must be an informer how else would he have access to hundreds of official secret misconduct reports? I asked him days later when I bumped into him if he was police, i.e. was working for them and asked him how he knew of the reports I made against the chief constables for helicopter deployments. He did not reply. He gave dates and times for at least 500 he made no secret about sharing the intel-standing at neighbours doorway in the public hall reading from paper work in his hands. (they were preparing collaborating in the construction of a complaint letter about myself to the council about my chagrin re low flying police choppers)

The informant is very secretive and does not talk to other neighbours. A friend close by told myself when I was moving in that Johnathan told her that he did not like myself, quoting my own name when I had not even introduced myself to him or even clapped eyes upon him. He said I don't know what it is about Damian but I don't like him and I think we should get him evicted. The secret intelligence leaking and the slander to a neighbour are the only ever events I have seen or heard of when Johny is not being anti-social. On no other occasions ever have I witnessed him being sociable to anyone

ALL POLICE ARE TERRORISTS FOR THEY ARE GOVERNMENT AGENTS (TERRORISM IS GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION)

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Twelve Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, G-POLF, G-MPSB, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft


Keywords
policenorthumbriacurruption
