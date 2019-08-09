Electrophonic Users Guide ++++ I Dont Wanna ( The Tranny song ) 18 + extremely explicit

Electrophonic Users Guide is the band I am in now with My best Friend, Augie Balch.

This song is a reprise of a song called " Looker Hacker " that is on Our latest CD " Cocksucker "

You can buy it at CD Baby.

This is Me singing.

I dont have a good singing voice at all ,but this version of this song is supposed to be silly, so I think I do ok.

The whole tranny thing is so preposterous.

I truly do NOT CARE what two consenting adults do, but these People need to LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE.

I will abide zero soddom and ghomorah crap on My watch.

NO WAY.

NO How.

I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.





Electrophonic Users Guide is ;;;;

Augie Balch

Phil Swisher