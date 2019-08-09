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Electrophonic Users Guide ++++ I Dont Wanna ( The Tranny song ) 18 + extremely explicit
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70 views • August 09, 2019
Electrophonic Users Guide is the band I am in now with My best Friend, Augie Balch.
This song is a reprise of a song called " Looker Hacker " that is on Our latest CD " Cocksucker "
You can buy it at CD Baby.
This is Me singing.
I dont have a good singing voice at all ,but this version of this song is supposed to be silly, so I think I do ok.
The whole tranny thing is so preposterous.
I truly do NOT CARE what two consenting adults do, but these People need to LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE.
I will abide zero soddom and ghomorah crap on My watch.
NO WAY.
NO How.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
Electrophonic Users Guide is ;;;;
Augie Balch
Phil Swisher
This song is a reprise of a song called " Looker Hacker " that is on Our latest CD " Cocksucker "
You can buy it at CD Baby.
This is Me singing.
I dont have a good singing voice at all ,but this version of this song is supposed to be silly, so I think I do ok.
The whole tranny thing is so preposterous.
I truly do NOT CARE what two consenting adults do, but these People need to LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE.
I will abide zero soddom and ghomorah crap on My watch.
NO WAY.
NO How.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
Electrophonic Users Guide is ;;;;
Augie Balch
Phil Swisher
Keywords
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