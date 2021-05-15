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Special Edition: Lesser-Known Biblical Archaeology Part 2
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24 views • May 15, 2021
This is the second part of a presentation of Biblical Archaeology that is not really promoted or has made it to the mainstream teachings as of yet. We discuss Joshua, Aaron, King Saul, and David. We will show evidence of them that matches the bible. We also show the Orthodox Chronology is off 300 years and the scholars refuse to change it.
We hope you enjoy!
Please share and God Bless!
We hope you enjoy!
Please share and God Bless!
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