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Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer - HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS
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68 views • January 05, 2022
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer - HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
Fuck you satanic psychopaths, fuck your Covid Death Cult and its all braindead followers
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
Fuck you satanic psychopaths, fuck your Covid Death Cult and its all braindead followers
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