Why Glenn Beck Predicts America Has Reached PEAK WOKENESS

Glenn Beck
May 13, 2024
Woke progressivism has taken over much of America, from our schools to our corporations, and of course, many aspects of our government. But Glenn is optimistic that the pendulum may be starting to swing back. As Americans wake up to how wokeness has destroyed the country, they are standing up and pushing back. So, have we already reached "peak wokeness?" And can we change course without going too far in the opposite direction? Glenn and Stu give their predictions.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beg0P-JWOoM
