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TLAV WHO VIGI Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System Uppsala Like a Worldwide VAERS
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
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30 views • October 14, 2021
TLAV WHO VIGI Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System Uppsala Like a Worldwide VAERS
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/89436f48-16de-4168-822e-4d9fb113ec4d/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-12-21:6

http://vigiaccess.org/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/taiwan-death-reports-after-injection-outnumber-covid-deaths-myocarditis-cover-up-exposing-misinfo/

Taiwan Death Reports After Injection Outnumber COVID Deaths, Myocarditis Cover Up & Exposing Misinfo

VigiAccess was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015 to provide public access to information in VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential side effects of medicinal products. Side effects – known technically as adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) – are reported by national pharmacovigilance centres or national drug regulatory authorities that are members of the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring (PIDM). WHO PIDM was created in 1968 to ensure the safer and more effective use of medicinal products.
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freedomvaccinespandemicquarantinemaskscoronaviruslockdownscovid-19social distancingplandemiccurfews
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