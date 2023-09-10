Create New Account
30 Days to Slow the Triggers -- New Mexico Tries to Destroy 2nd Amendment
Recharge Freedom
In an utterly unconstitutional move, New Mexico's governor attempts to ban the carrier of guns in Albuquerque and two surrounding counties, claiming a "health emergency."This is an authoritarian power grab of the worst kind, meant to destroy the second amendment and the bill of rights.

#2A #secondamendement #newmexico #freedom


freedomdemocratsgun rightssecond amendmentconstitutionbill of rightscriminalsfar leftnew mexicous politicsunconstitutionalgreshamgovernor of new mexico28 take awayabolish 2anew mexico politics

