This Estrangement Only Goes In One Direction
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
941 followers
2
18 views • 23 hours ago

You are what you think.

That explains why so many Dems have gone nuts.

If all you think about is Trump hate, it’s going to come at a cost.

For the left, politics has become intertwined with ego.

It drives them mad that we don’t share that same defect.

Why does a ‘virtuous’ lib need you to agree with them?

For them, every political disagreement is a betrayal.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Gutfeld! (10 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6384933996112

Keywords
democratsleftistsgreg gutfelddonald trumpliberalismbrainwashinghateleftismtdsangerlibsmiserypolitical disagreementself-doubtderangement syndromeestrangementchronic outrage
