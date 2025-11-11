This Estrangement Only Goes In One Direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are what you think.
That explains why so many Dems have gone nuts.
If all you think about is Trump hate, it’s going to come at a cost.
For the left, politics has become intertwined with ego.
It drives them mad that we don’t share that same defect.
Why does a ‘virtuous’ lib need you to agree with them?
For them, every political disagreement is a betrayal.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (10 November 2025)