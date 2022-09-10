When Pastor John gave his life to Christ, the first couple of years were like a honeymoon, and then he was thrown into fierce spiritual combat that was mixed with sweet victories. The peace of God was a sustaining factor as he realized God had made a commitment, and it wasn’t John who was hanging on to God, but it was Jesus who refused to let go.

The Devil is always around and will never leave you alone. He will try to steal your joy, health, and even your testimony but the key is to work in the power of the Holy Spirit. This uplifting testimony emphasized how important it is to never give up and surrender to the Devil, because he is just a loser who can only steal through deception and temptations, but we can be victorious through Jesus Christ!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1275.pdf

RLJ-1275 -- JANUARY 30, 2011

Never Surrender to the Devil!

