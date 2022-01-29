© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Lacked An Executive Branch Of Government In 2016-2020: Necessitating Marjorie Taylor Green...
Follow
1
Share
Report
24 views • January 29, 2022
Trump Wasted a lot of time trying to get Obama Care replaced and John McCain, out of spite, stopped this on his deathbed. But The major stumbling block was the swamp in the DOJ, FBI, and CIA who were “Yes Men” who sabotaged his every move especially in funding the border wall.
Trump Lacked An Executive Branch Of Government In 2016-2020: Necessitating Marjorie Taylor Green...
Trump Lacked An Executive Branch Of Government In 2016-2020: Necessitating Marjorie Taylor Green...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.