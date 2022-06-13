Trump Throws Ivanka Under The Bus | EP 2990-6PM

The former president also raged at his former Attorney General Bill Barr for turning on him during the investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

A congressional panel probing the January 6 2021 attack aired recorded testimony in which Ivanka said she did not believe her father’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Friday, Trump sought to downplay his daughter’s involvement, despite her being one of his most trusted allies during his four years in the White House.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump wrote.





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