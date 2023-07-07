What Type Of Person Purchases An Infant For Sex?!

See Full Episode on LFA.tv: https://rumble.com/v2yb2cc-santilli-report-7.5.23-4pm-tbd.html
Matt Osborne holds the distinguished position of **President and Chief Operating Officer at Operation Underground Rescue (OUR).** With a deep commitment to fighting against human trafficking and child exploitation, Matt has dedicated his career to bringing hope and freedom to those victimized.**
As the President and Chief Operating Officer of OUR, Matt leads a dedicated team of individuals working tirelessly to combat these heinous crimes. His strategic vision and hands-on approach have played a crucial role in the organization's success in rescuing and rehabilitating countless survivors of sex trafficking.
