Multiple PX-Biblical Wormwood system bodies passing the sun-(The reason for sun issues) / Meteors / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 28, 2022 Multiple Planet X-Biblical Wormwood system bodies passed the sun between dates of [ 10/10/22-10/23/22 ] (The REAL reason for Major sun issues)Meteors soon will fall by the millions from The fiery red dragons tail (First they come in clusters-Soon in WAVES) Meteor over Arizona/The Warning signs Christ gave you (Will you heed the warning?) READ BELOW. Today is now 10/28/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: You'll see footage I meant to share days ago though with all I've been dealing with the past few weeks it wasn't posted right away. You'll see footage recorded by me looking at NASAS stereo ahead footage looking at the sun. As you'll see why the sun's been shooting off multiple CMES (coronal mass ejections daily) and solar flares. As you'll see me point to different planet x system bodies that passed the sun on NASA footage that looks at the sun and looks at the area around the sun. Date starts at October 10th until the 23rd of planet x system bodies passing the sun along with the 1 or 2 of the other 2 large planet bodies that came in with the planet x system possibly passing the sun also... Also you'll see meteor debri that came in over arizona usa as credits go to the original person who caught the footage. I heard there was actually a sonic boom with that meteor you'll see though you can't hear the boom in my footage. Like I've said many times earth's going through or was going through a separate asteroid debri field related to a separate body in the planet x system. Though to we got planet x system asteroid debris already coming slowly by clusters and soon they'll start calling by the millions from the fiery red dragons (planet xs) debri tail that stretches as long as Jupiter's width. As I've seen in 7 fireball dreams I believe we're from christ years ago that millions will hit earth in soon time as bible prophecy states.... All I can say anymore to all my subscribers is first off thank you all for watching and liking because if it wasn't for you the truth wouldn't get out there due to how censored I am for the information I show. And I'm grateful for all my amazing subscribers who are kind and amazing. Thank you all. Now please take my message important to heart. Time is short. Please come to christ as lord before late. Our time frame window is closing and that's no understatement. If you love someone then show them your love. Don't just say it by words that mean nothing. If gotta get things right with God do it now while you can. If have to forgive others then NOW is the time to do it. Jesus made it clear if you can't forgive then God won't forgive you. Life is love and forgiving. Because God is light. Love and forgiveness..... That's my message to you all. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Audio in this video is from the audio bible, as I chose john chapter 3, John 14, and Matthew chapter 24- audio bible...





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nrkz5Wwl0tQ

================================